Scotland national team announce preliminary Euro 2024 squad with epic video
Football news Today, 10:27
European football teams continue to announce their final or provisional squads for Euro 2024. Next in line is the Scottish national team.
However, Scotland decided to distinguish themselves and announced the preliminary squad of 28 players with an epic video of fans having a party, during which they read the line-up via teletext on an old TV set.
Scotland's preliminary squad
- Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Craig Gordon (both - Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell);
- Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Grant Henley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ittifaq), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad);
- Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmore (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Manchester United);
- Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), James Forrest (Celtic), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).
26 players will make the final squad.
Scotland will play in the opening match of Euro 2024 against Germany on 14 June. Hungary and Switzerland will also be their opponents in the group stage.
