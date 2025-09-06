Scandal! Raphinha accuses Disneyland staff of racism

Raphinha claims staff ignored his young son while engaging with other children

Details: Barcelona winger Raphinha visited Disneyland with his young son and voiced his frustration over the way staff treated his child, accusing them of racism.

“Your staff are a disgrace! You can't treat people like this, especially children. You’re supposed to make kids happy, not humiliate them. I understand staff get tired, but why did you hug all the white children and not my son? He just wanted a greeting and a hug. Fortunately for you, he doesn't understand.” This indicates that his son didn’t realize what had actually happened.

In addition, the Brazilian called a Disneyland staff member “stupid.”

Earlier, Raphinha was called up to the Brazil national team for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia.

