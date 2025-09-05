Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Despite the international break, the Segunda championship continues uninterrupted. In the fourth round, Deportivo host Sporting Gijón at home. The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 6, kicking off at 16:15 CET. Here’s our preview and prediction for this clash.

Deportivo vs Sporting Gijón: match preview

Both teams have started the new season with confidence. However, unlike the side from Gijón, Deportivo have already dropped points.

In the opening round, the Galicians secured a 3-1 away victory over Granada, but then followed up with two draws: first a goalless stalemate at home against Burgos, and then a 2-2 draw away at Leganés. As a result, Deportivo have five points and sit eighth in the table. But it’s only the start of the season, and a lot can still happen. Looking back at last campaign, the team finished 15th, earning 53 points and avoiding relegation by just eight points.

Sporting Gijón finished 11th in the Segunda table last season. Over 42 matches, they collected 56 points—four more than Deportivo. The Asturians have started the new campaign in stunning fashion: a 2-1 win over Córdoba, a narrow 1-0 victory against Ceuta, and another 1-0 triumph over Cultural Leonesa. That gives Sporting a perfect nine points from three matches. Gijón sit second in the standings, trailing the leaders only on goal difference. But let’s not forget, the season is just getting underway, and everything is still to play for.

Match facts and head-to-head

Deportivo are unbeaten in six straight matches: three draws and three wins.

Sporting Gijón are on a six-game winning streak and haven’t lost in their last eight outings.

Sporting Gijón are unbeaten in their last three away matches.

In their most recent meeting, Sporting Gijón beat Deportivo 2-1.

Probable lineups

Deportivo: Germán Parreño, Escudero, Comas, Miguel Loureiro, Dani Barcia, Eddahchouri, José Gragera, Soriano, Diego Villares, Yeremay, Mella

Sporting: Yáñez, Diego Sánchez, Guille Rosas, Perrin, Pablo Vázquez, Gelabert, Álex Corredera, Nacho Martín, Otero, Dubasin, Kondoul

Prediction

Both sides remain unbeaten this season, and this encounter promises to be tense and entertaining. We expect attacking football and suggest betting on both teams to score. The odds for this outcome are 1.9.