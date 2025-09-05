RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Segunda Division Spain Predictions Deportivo vs Sporting Gijón: Who will keep their unbeaten run alive?

Deportivo vs Sporting Gijón: Who will keep their unbeaten run alive?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Deportivo La Coruna vs Sporting Gijon prediction Photo: https://x.com/RealSporting
Deportivo La Coruna
Deportivo La Coruna Deportivo La Coruna Schedule Deportivo La Coruna News Deportivo La Coruna Transfers
Segunda Division Spain Segunda Division Spain Table Segunda Division Spain Fixtures Segunda Division Spain Predictions
06 sep 2025, 10:15
- : -
Spain, La Coruna, Abanca-Riazor
Sporting Gijon
Sporting Gijon Sporting Gijon Schedule Sporting Gijon News Sporting Gijon Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Despite the international break, the Segunda championship continues uninterrupted. In the fourth round, Deportivo host Sporting Gijón at home. The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 6, kicking off at 16:15 CET. Here’s our preview and prediction for this clash.

Deportivo vs Sporting Gijón: match preview

Both teams have started the new season with confidence. However, unlike the side from Gijón, Deportivo have already dropped points.

In the opening round, the Galicians secured a 3-1 away victory over Granada, but then followed up with two draws: first a goalless stalemate at home against Burgos, and then a 2-2 draw away at Leganés. As a result, Deportivo have five points and sit eighth in the table. But it’s only the start of the season, and a lot can still happen. Looking back at last campaign, the team finished 15th, earning 53 points and avoiding relegation by just eight points.

Sporting Gijón finished 11th in the Segunda table last season. Over 42 matches, they collected 56 points—four more than Deportivo. The Asturians have started the new campaign in stunning fashion: a 2-1 win over Córdoba, a narrow 1-0 victory against Ceuta, and another 1-0 triumph over Cultural Leonesa. That gives Sporting a perfect nine points from three matches. Gijón sit second in the standings, trailing the leaders only on goal difference. But let’s not forget, the season is just getting underway, and everything is still to play for.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Deportivo are unbeaten in six straight matches: three draws and three wins.
  • Sporting Gijón are on a six-game winning streak and haven’t lost in their last eight outings.
  • Sporting Gijón are unbeaten in their last three away matches.
  • In their most recent meeting, Sporting Gijón beat Deportivo 2-1.

Probable lineups

  • Deportivo: Germán Parreño, Escudero, Comas, Miguel Loureiro, Dani Barcia, Eddahchouri, José Gragera, Soriano, Diego Villares, Yeremay, Mella
  • Sporting: Yáñez, Diego Sánchez, Guille Rosas, Perrin, Pablo Vázquez, Gelabert, Álex Corredera, Nacho Martín, Otero, Dubasin, Kondoul

Prediction

Both sides remain unbeaten this season, and this encounter promises to be tense and entertaining. We expect attacking football and suggest betting on both teams to score. The odds for this outcome are 1.9.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ukraine vs France prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Ukraine vs France prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Ukraine Odds: 1.63 France Recommended 1xBet
Switzerland vs Kosovo prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Switzerland vs Kosovo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Switzerland Odds: 2.05 Kosovo Bet now Melbet
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction US Open Today, 15:00 Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips - September 5, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.72 Carlos Alcaraz Bet now Melbet
Morocco vs Niger prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Morocco vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Morocco Odds: 1.75 Niger Recommended Mostbet
Mauritania vs Togo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Mauritania vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Mauritania Odds: 1.62 Togo Bet now Mostbet
Ivory Coast vs Burundi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Côte d'Ivoire vs Burundi prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 5 September 2025 Ivory Coast Odds: 1.7 Burundi Bet now 1xBet
Egypt vs Ethiopia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Egypt vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Egypt Odds: 1.66 Ethiopia Recommended Melbet
Bermuda vs Jamaica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 18:00 Bermuda vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 6, 2025 Bermuda Odds: 1.65 Jamaica Bet now 1xBet
Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky prediction WNBA Today, 19:30 Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky prediction and betting tip for September 6, 2025 Indiana Fever Odds: 1.62 Chicago Sky Bet now Mostbet
Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction WNBA Today, 19:30 Atlanta Dream vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction and bet for September 6, 2025 Atlanta Dream Odds: 1.68 Los Angeles Sparks Recommended Melbet
Haiti vs Honduras prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Haiti vs Honduras: Who will kick off World Cup qualifying with a win? Haiti Odds: 1.95 Honduras Bet now Mostbet
Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 20:00 Trinidad and Tobago vs Curaçao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 Trinidad and Tobago Odds: 1.68 Curacao Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores