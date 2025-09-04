Scandal! Pro-Palestinian protests disrupt Vuelta stage finish

The situation is absurd and unclear.

The stage finish ultimately did not take place.

Details: According to L'Équipe, organizers of the 11th stage of the 2025 Vuelta faced an issue that made completing the race virtually impossible.

It is reported that due to pro-Palestinian protests, athletes from the Israel-Premier Tech team found themselves at risk. Previously, protesters had already cast doubt on the continuation of the race: during the 10th stage, an attempt by demonstrators to break onto the course where the riders were competing led to a crash involving Italy’s Simone Petilli.

Vuelta director Kiko García admitted after the incident that the stage in Bilbao was the most high-risk so far, and that efforts are now underway to strengthen security measures.

As for the disrupted stage, no winner was declared. All participants were awarded the same time.

