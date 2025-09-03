Prediction on game Win UAE Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of Thursday’s international friendlies will take place in Abu Dhabi, where the UAE national team will host Syria. Here’s a bet suggestion on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The UAE come into this fixture on a four-game unbeaten streak, highlighted by a 3-1 win over Lecce and a draw against Kyrgyzstan in World Cup qualifying. Over their last six matches, the team has conceded just four goals, showcasing a disciplined defense and confidence on home soil. Notably, in six of their last eight games, the “Whites” have both scored and allowed goals, hinting at the potential for an entertaining, high-scoring encounter.

Bert van Marwijk’s men will face Syria for the 17th time, having historically held the upper hand with eight wins and only two defeats in this rivalry. Their last official meeting was in January 2022 in World Cup qualification, where the Emirates came out 2-0 winners. Playing at home, the UAE have traditionally been strong, and with their current form, they have every chance to extend their positive run.

Syria, meanwhile, have won their last two matches, including a crucial victory over Afghanistan in Asian Cup qualification. However, inconsistency remains an issue — the team alternates wins with losses and has struggled to produce results on the road. In their last six games, Syria have conceded 10 goals and managed to keep a clean sheet just once.

Facing the UAE has been a tough task for the Syrians in recent years — they have gone winless in the last four head-to-head meetings, losing the most recent two. Fernando Neves’ side rely heavily on Yeferson Soteldo and Salomón Rondón, but their defensive frailties make it hard to expect a positive result in Dubai.

Probable lineups

UAE : Eisa, Idrees, Kouadio, Al Hammadi, Ibrahim, Nader, Al Gassani, Al Zaabi, Hamad, Suhail, Canedo

: Eisa, Idrees, Kouadio, Al Hammadi, Ibrahim, Nader, Al Gassani, Al Zaabi, Hamad, Suhail, Canedo Syria: Hadaya, Al Houli, Usou, Amor, Kourdoughli, Krouma, Osman, Al Aswad, Irandust, Shamoun, Al-Dali

Match facts and head-to-head

In 5 of the last 6 meetings between these sides, fewer than 3 goals were scored.

Syria have lost their last 2 head-to-head matches with UAE by an aggregate score of 1-4.

UAE are unbeaten in 4 consecutive matches, scoring first in 3 of them.

Prediction

The UAE have shown reliability in defense and consistency at home, while Syria continue to struggle away from home. Despite the visitors’ attacking quality, their defense may once again prove vulnerable to the hosts’ rapid attacks. Expect a “UAE win” at odds of 1.65.