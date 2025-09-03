Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of Thursday's friendly clashes will take place at the Viktoria Žižkov Stadium in Prague, where Saudi Arabia faces off against North Macedonia. Let's take a closer look at the goal market for this encounter, which offers promising value for punters.

Match preview

Saudi Arabia continues to build its tactical identity under Hervé Renard, emphasizing discipline and structured ball control. In recent outings, the team has showcased a solid defense, conceding just five goals in their last five matches, but questions still linger over their offensive efficiency. The meeting with North Macedonia will be a solid test for their 4-2-3-1 system, where central midfielders and pacey wingers play a pivotal role.

In attack, the spotlight will be on Salem Al-Dawsari, a player capable of breaking down stubborn defenses and creating chances out of nothing. The duel with the Macedonian backline promises intrigue, as the Saudis rarely rush their play, preferring to gradually ramp up the pressure. On neutral ground, maintaining rhythm and capitalizing on set-piece opportunities will be crucial.

North Macedonia enters this fixture in fine form, unbeaten in four consecutive official matches. Under Blagoja Milevski, the team has shown clear progress in defensive organization—three straight clean sheets point to growing stability at the back. The Elmas–Trajkovski partnership remains the heartbeat of their attack, with a game plan focused on rapid transitions and aggressive pressing.

However, their finishing remains inconsistent, particularly against mid-tier opposition. They can generate pressure but often struggle to break down compact defenses. Against Saudi Arabia, maximum focus will be needed on set pieces, where Bardhi could prove decisive.

Probable line-ups

Saudi Arabia : Al-Owais; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Otayf, Al-Faraj, Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Al-Muwallad

: Al-Owais; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Otayf, Al-Faraj, Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Al-Muwallad North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Musliu, Velkovski, Alioski; Elmas, Ademi, Bardhi, Nikolov; Trajkovski, Miovski

Match facts and head-to-head

North Macedonia are unbeaten in their last four official matches.

Saudi Arabia have conceded only five goals in their last five outings.

The teams played a friendly in October 2022, which Saudi Arabia won 1-0.

Prediction

Both sides come into this match focused on defensive solidity and tactical structure. Saudi Arabia appear slightly favored thanks to their experience and balance across the pitch. For betting purposes, the recommendation is "Under 2.5 goals" at the offered odds.