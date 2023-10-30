RU RU NG NG
Scandal involving betting: What NHL players must refrain from doing

Hockey news 30 oct 2023, 16:33
Prominent insider Elliott Friedman has commented on the disqualification of Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto.

"Many players who engage in legal betting were left pondering and seeking answers, questioning what transpired, and inquiring, 'What do I need to know?'

Players are aware that they cannot wager on NHL games, and I want to clarify one thing: I am not implying any wrongdoing on Shane Pinto's part. We are still in the process of unraveling this," stated Elliott Friedman during his appearance on Sportsnet.

Furthermore, Friedman conveyed that the NHL has cautioned hockey players about what they are not permitted to do:

  • Do not share your account.
  • Do not place bets through third parties.
  • If you engage in a side bet, it will be regarded as a bet on a hockey match.
  • Do not jest about odds or probabilities in conversations with friends.
  • Do not disclose injury-related information.
  • Do not partake in illegal betting.

To recall, Ottawa forward Shane Pinto received a 41-game suspension for unlawful betting.

Tonight in the NHL, a series of intriguing matches is scheduled.

