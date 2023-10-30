Boston - Florida, Winnipeg - Rangers, and others: A Preview of the NHL Game Day

On the night of Monday, October 30th, and into Tuesday, October 31st, the National Hockey League will witness the unfolding of nine contests. Among the intriguing matchups, Boston shall host Florida within the sanctum of their arena, Winnipeg shall lock horns with the Rangers, and Tampa shall engage Seattle.

The Daily Sport has diligently curated a schedule encompassing all NHL encounters on this particular day of competition. It is worth noting that these encounters shall commence in accordance with Central European Time.

Boston - Florida - 00:00

Pittsburgh - Anaheim - 00:00

Tampa Bay - Seattle - 00:00

Philadelphia - Carolina - 00:00

Islanders - Carolina - 00:30

Winnipeg - Rangers - 00:30

Dallas - Columbus - 1:00

Arizona - Chicago - 3:00

Vegas - Montreal - 3:00

