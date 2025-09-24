Scandal! Head of Afghan Football Federation accused of taking bribe for player’s spot in the national team

In this country, it could become a tragic case.

A major scandal has erupted within the Afghan football community.

Details: According to the renowned newspaper The Guardian, the president of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), Mohammad Yousuf Kargar, has been accused of demanding a $10,000 bribe in exchange for a player’s place in the national team.

The controversy ignited after recordings of a conversation between Kargar and the brother of one of the players—reportedly hoping to secure a spot on the squad—somehow leaked online.

However, Kargar later denied all allegations, claiming that the recordings are “nothing but conspiracies and fabrications.”

Sources indicate the case concerns a footballer with the surname Mehman, who was spotted late last year at an annual tournament in Melbourne, organized by the Afghan diaspora.

In his defense, Kargar admitted that the voice on the tapes is indeed his, but insisted the discussion was not about a bribe, but rather a sponsorship deal. He claims an unknown individual had offered the sum in exchange for a publicity campaign during Afghanistan’s national team matches.

This is not the first time Kargar has faced corruption allegations. He previously denied any involvement in organizing two fixed matches during the 2008 international men’s tournament in Malaysia.

At present, there is no information on whether an investigation into this incident has been launched.

