Scandal? Benfica failed to transfer part of the fee for Richard Ríos from Palmeiras on time

The Brazilian club is starting to worry

This summer, Portuguese giants Benfica signed midfielder Richard Ríos from Palmeiras for €27 million, but issues have arisen during the payment process.

Details: Benfica has found itself under scrutiny over the payment for Richard Ríos’s transfer. According to Portuguese media, the Eagles were supposed to transfer the second installment of €4.5 million to Palmeiras by September 15, but the payment was delayed due to a banking system error.

In Lisbon, officials emphasize that no deadline has actually been missed—the final due date for payment is September 22. The club assured that it remains in constant contact with Palmeiras and has already explained to the Brazilian side that the technical glitch was beyond their control.

As per the agreement, the Ríos transfer is valued at €27 million, to be paid in three installments. The first payment has already been made, and the remaining sums will be transferred within the contractual deadlines, as Benfica confirmed officially in its press release.

