Sarri named the reason for Lazio's defeat in the Champions League

The coach of Italian “Lazio”,Maurizio Sarri, is extremely disappointed with the performance of his team in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League with Feyenoord. The Roman team played away and lost with a score of 1:3.

According to an experienced specialist, the first half was too passive, and the team was scared by the aggressive play and pressure of the opponent.

"I was very unhappy with my team's first half. I expected a stronger attitude from my players. It seemed to me that the players were afraid to hold the ball and made mistakes.

A clear difference in attitude between the two teams was visible to the naked eye. In addition, we lacked players with high speed," he said.

Sarri also admitted that he and his players now have a lot of work to do. In his opinion, pressing with such intensity does not make sense, and the approach of the Lazio players to the game was wrong.

Feyenoord are currently leading their group standings with six points. Rome's Lazio takes third place in the quartet with one point.