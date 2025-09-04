São Paulo to Meet with Crespo to Decide Striker Strategy

São Paulo will meet with head coach Hernán Crespo to determine the next steps in the search for a center-forward in the transfer market. The discussion follows a stalled negotiation for Marcos Leonardo, prompting evaluation of whether the club should continue seeking an external reinforcement or adapt with current squad options.

Despite the closed transfer window, São Paulo can still sign players who were free agents as of September 2. No names have been confirmed yet. Injuries leave a gap in the striker position: André Silva is undergoing ligament treatment at Reffis Plus, while Ryan Francisco and Calleri recover from ACL surgery. Gonzalo Tapia or Dinneno could fill in as improvised “9s,” but an external signing remains under consideration.

The club is mindful of its financial situation, seeking a player whose salary aligns with current budgets, preferably a free agent or loan. The meeting with Crespo will define whether to prioritize internal adaptation or pursue market options.

Sportingly, São Paulo is preparing for the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, a key objective of the season. Success in the tournament would mark a historic achievement for the club, though the immediate focus is on performance and advancement. In the Brasileirão, the team has improved under Crespo, aiming to finish the year among the top six, in line with both sporting and financial targets.