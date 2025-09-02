São Paulo Eyes Rigoni’s Return

According to information reported by ESPN and later confirmed by Lance!, São Paulo is in talks to bring back Emiliano Rigoni, currently under contract with Mexican side León. With Brazil’s transfer window closing in a matter of hours, negotiations have gained momentum. The Tricolor’s plan is to secure the forward on loan with a purchase option, provided the financial terms fit the club’s budget.

Rigoni first played for São Paulo in 2021 under coach Hernán Crespo, often featuring as a starter. He later moved to MLS side Austin FC in a deal worth around 4 million dollars, before joining León in 2025. Since then, he has struggled to make a strong impact, recording just one goal and one assist across 18 matches while adjusting to his new team.

The São Paulo board sees his return as an opportunity to strengthen the attack ahead of the Copa Libertadores. However, progress hinges on reaching an agreement that aligns with the club’s financial strategy. Talks involving Rigoni are independent from the ongoing negotiations for striker Marcos Leonardo, whose move depends on Al-Hilal’s approval. Ideally, both could join, giving coach Luis Zubeldía two valuable attacking options for the decisive stage of the season.