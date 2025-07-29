Santos Locks Down Robinho Jr. With Long-Term Deal

Santos FC has officially signed 17-year-old Robinho Jr. to his first professional contract, securing the young forward until April 2027. The agreement includes a reinforced release clause, signaling the club’s strong belief in his long-term potential.

President Marcelo Teixeira emphasized the strategic role of youth in the club's plans: “Santos already has an identity built on promising talent. We will see these young players stepping up, especially Robinho Jr.” Currently, five players aged 18 or younger are part of the senior squad, reflecting the club’s commitment to its academy.

Robinho Jr., son of the legendary Santos forward Robinho, expressed his joy at following in his father's footsteps: “I’m living a dream coming true. Since I was a child, I dreamed of becoming a footballer, and debuting for Santos has been my happiest moment.”

Despite limited first-team experience—just 52 minutes over three Série A matches—he’s already left a strong impression. In the U-20 team, he scored four goals in 11 appearances. After starting his football journey at 15, he's quickly risen through the ranks and now shares the pitch with veteran Neymar, wearing the iconic number 7 shirt once worn by his father in 2004. Robinho Jr.'s next chapter is well underway.