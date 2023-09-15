Sancho could leave Manchester United in the winter

RU RU NG NG
If Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho does not apologize to the manager, he will leave the team, ESPN reports.

Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag wants a personal apology. Last season, former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was returned to the squad only after a public apology to ten Gag.

In addition, the manager commented on the situation with the winger at the press conference. He stated that nothing happens because of one mistake. It's a process, he says, before you come to a conclusion about those hard lines. There is a structure. I think everything has already been said in this matter.

We will remind that on Thursday, September 14, Manchester United announced that they removed the 23-year-old football player from training with the whole team, he will train separately. The Manchester United club took the side of the manager. They support Ten Haag's words after the Arsenal-Manchester United match. According to sources, the club has nothing to add to what was said. This contradicts the words of Sancho, who claimed that he was left out of the squad before the game on purpose.

Ten Haag doesn't like Jadon Sancho's work in training, so he has started bringing in academy graduates Hannibal Madgebury, 20, and Dan Gore, 18. Last season, the United manager gave Sancho time to recover from physical and psychological problems.

