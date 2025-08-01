RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news San Martín de Tucumán Ready for Massive Copa Argentina Test vs. River Plate

San Martín de Tucumán Ready for Massive Copa Argentina Test vs. River Plate

Football news Today, 16:10
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
San Martín de Tucumán Ready for Massive Copa Argentina Test vs. River Plate San Martín de Tucumán Ready for Massive Copa Argentina Test vs. River Plate

San Martín de Tucumán are gearing up for one of their biggest matches of the season: a Copa Argentina Round of 32 clash against River Plate on Saturday. Ahead of the game in Santiago del Estero, team leaders Mauro Osores and Matías García shared their thoughts, as reported by TyC Sports.

“These are one-off games where anything can happen,” said defender Osores. “We need to play an intense match, prevent River from settling, and be focused throughout. Running and pressing will be key.” He added: “We’re a solid group and ready to believe.”

Midfielder García echoed the sentiment, calling it “a great challenge and a chance to show what San Martín is made of.” He emphasized that the team must stay compact, force turnovers in midfield, and take their chances. “Against sides like River, you get very few opportunities. We have to make them count and stay sharp for the full 90.”

Kickoff is set for 9:10 PM at the Estadio Madre de Ciudades, with the entire country watching.

Related teams and leagues
San Martin de Tucuman San Martin de Tucuman Schedule San Martin de Tucuman News San Martin de Tucuman Transfers
River Plate River Plate Schedule River Plate News River Plate Transfers
Popular news
Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:22 Galatasaray vs Lazio prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on August 2, 2025 Football news Today, 16:10 What is happening in the team? Donnarumma will no longer be PSG's first-choice goalkeeper Football news Today, 16:10 San Martín de Tucumán Ready for Massive Copa Argentina Test vs. River Plate Football news Today, 15:59 Seattle Humiliate Cruz Azul in Record-Breaking Leagues Cup Opener Football news Today, 15:56 Russo Considers Paredes in Advanced Role Amid Boca’s Struggles Football news Today, 15:44 Official: Florian Wirtz chooses his new squad number Football news Today, 15:20 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 15:01 Prosecutors seek prison sentence for Raúl Asencio and his former teammates Boxing News Today, 14:33 Anthony Joshua could face Jake Paul in the ring Football news Today, 14:30 UEFA fines PSG following Champions League final. What happened?
Sport Predictions
Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores