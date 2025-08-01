San Martín de Tucumán Ready for Massive Copa Argentina Test vs. River Plate

San Martín de Tucumán are gearing up for one of their biggest matches of the season: a Copa Argentina Round of 32 clash against River Plate on Saturday. Ahead of the game in Santiago del Estero, team leaders Mauro Osores and Matías García shared their thoughts, as reported by TyC Sports.

“These are one-off games where anything can happen,” said defender Osores. “We need to play an intense match, prevent River from settling, and be focused throughout. Running and pressing will be key.” He added: “We’re a solid group and ready to believe.”

Midfielder García echoed the sentiment, calling it “a great challenge and a chance to show what San Martín is made of.” He emphasized that the team must stay compact, force turnovers in midfield, and take their chances. “Against sides like River, you get very few opportunities. We have to make them count and stay sharp for the full 90.”

Kickoff is set for 9:10 PM at the Estadio Madre de Ciudades, with the entire country watching.