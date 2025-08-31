Salah is the best, but what about Messi and Ronaldo? Player ratings leaked for the new EA FC 26 game

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The new game version will be released in the UK on September 26
Esports News Today, 16:56
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Liverpool player ratings for EA FC 26 have been leaked online ahead of the official game release, which is set for September 26 in the United Kingdom.

The highest-rated Red is Mohamed Salah, who boasts a 91 rating. The Egyptian’s rating has jumped by two points compared to the previous version, bringing him level with Kylian Mbappé.

He is followed by Virgil van Dijk (90), Florian Wirtz (89), goalkeeper Alisson (89), Alexis Mac Allister (87), and Ibrahima Konaté (86).

It’s worth remembering that for years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the EA ratings. Messi reached a peak rating of 94 in FIFA 12–14 and FIFA 16, while Ronaldo hit the same mark in FIFA 17 and FIFA 19. According to the latest leaks, current Al-Nassr star Ronaldo will have an 85 rating, and Messi of Inter Miami will come in at 87.

