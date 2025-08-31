RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Asian Cup Predictions India vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 1, 2025

India vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 1, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
India vs Iran prediction Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images
India India
CAFA Nations Cup 01 sep 2025, 08:00
Gisar, Hisor Central Stadium
Iran Iran
Prediction on game India Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.9
On September 1, 2025, the CAFA Nations Cup will feature a clash between India and Iran. The match will be played on neutral ground, adding even more unpredictability to the outcome.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The teams have met three times in history: Iran has two wins, with one match ending in a draw.
  • Both sides started the tournament with victories: India beat Tajikistan 2-1, while Iran overcame Afghanistan 3-1.
  • The winner of this match will take a big step toward advancing from the group.
  • India's record in their last five matches: 2 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses.
  • Iran's record over the last five games: 3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss.

Match preview:

India has shown noticeable improvement lately, shoring up their defense and adding creativity to their attack. However, consistency against Asia's elite sides remains elusive. Iran, meanwhile, remains one of the tournament favorites and a regular World Cup participant, boasting a powerful squad with a strong midfield and experienced defenders. In their last five matches, Iran has secured three victories and one draw, scoring at least two goals in each win. Despite India's progress, Iran comes into this match as the clear favorite, though India's young squad could pose significant challenges for their opponents.

Probable lineups:

  • India: Sandhu, Bheke, Ali, Jhingan, Yuvas, Wangjam, Singh, Partap, Chhangte, Kuruniyan, Yadwad.
  • Iran: Niazmand, Nourafkan, Nemati, Agasi, Yousefi, Hashemnejad, Cheshmi, Ahmadi, Aliyari, Alipour, Hosseinzadeh.

India vs Iran prediction:

Both teams have attacking firepower: India has been consistently creating chances in recent matches, while Iran almost always finds the net thanks to their formidable forward line. However, both defenses can be prone to mistakes, especially under pressure. Prediction: total goals over 3.5, as this promises to be an open and high-scoring encounter.

My prediction: total goals over 3.5 (odds 1.9).

