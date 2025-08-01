RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Esports News Manager career. What changes await EA FC 26 fans

Manager career. What changes await EA FC 26 fans

New features in the game.
Esports News Today, 12:10
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manager career. What changes await EA FC 26 fans Photo: https://x.com/EASPORTSFC

The wait for the new installment of the iconic football simulator, EAFC 26, is nearly over—the release is set for the end of September. And in Manager Career mode, fans can anticipate major changes.

Details: EA Sports has officially released a video and announced that new features are coming to Career Mode. Now, a manager transfer market, revamped analytics, and other innovations will be available.

We also previously reported that an upcoming update might bring a reworked player career mode. According to the community page FC CONCEPTS, EA may introduce an open world to the player career mode in one of the future editions.

Reminder: EA FC 25 remains the most popular football simulator in the world, but the developers recently faced serious criticism. The controversy arose from a goal celebration added to the game that mimics the movements of a chimpanzee.

Popular news
Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:59 Only 29 years old. Alli considers ending his career Football news Today, 12:26 Position change? Stuttgart reveals the condition under which they are ready to let Woltemade go Esports News Today, 12:10 Manager career. What changes await EA FC 26 fans Football news Today, 11:50 The legend stays. Marquinhos has no intention of leaving PSG Football news Today, 11:32 What is happening? Hakimi faces up to 15 years in prison Football news Today, 11:18 Diaz faces unexpected challenges at Bayern Football news Today, 11:04 Liverpool has no plans to sign Isak in this summer transfer window Lifestyle Today, 10:53 Showcasing his perfect abs: Vinicius shares new personal training photo Football news Today, 10:35 Premier League boss assesses reducing league to 18 teams due to congested schedule Lifestyle Today, 10:07 What a twist! Iñaki and Nico Williams suspected of fraud in luxury car purchase
Sport Predictions
Football Today Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football Today Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores