Manager career. What changes await EA FC 26 fans

The wait for the new installment of the iconic football simulator, EAFC 26, is nearly over—the release is set for the end of September. And in Manager Career mode, fans can anticipate major changes.

Details: EA Sports has officially released a video and announced that new features are coming to Career Mode. Now, a manager transfer market, revamped analytics, and other innovations will be available.

A new Manager Career experience, inspired by your feedback. Here are all the new features coming to #FC26:



🕴️ Manager Live

🔁 Manager Market

📊 Overhauled analytics



Pre-order now: https://t.co/natmzKHPOf pic.twitter.com/ip3Azu6MMF — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) August 1, 2025

We also previously reported that an upcoming update might bring a reworked player career mode. According to the community page FC CONCEPTS, EA may introduce an open world to the player career mode in one of the future editions.

Reminder: EA FC 25 remains the most popular football simulator in the world, but the developers recently faced serious criticism. The controversy arose from a goal celebration added to the game that mimics the movements of a chimpanzee.