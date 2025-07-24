RW Essen vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and betting tips - July 25, 2025

RW Essen and Augsburg are set to face off in a friendly match on Friday, July 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Here’s our betting tip for this clash.

RW Essen vs Augsburg: Match preview

RW Essen, representing the 3. Liga, are in full swing preparing for the new season, having already played six warm-up games. They’ve claimed victory in five of them, only stumbling once—in a 2-3 defeat to Hibernian. Their pre-season is far from over: two more friendlies are on the horizon before the 3. Liga campaign kicks off on August 1.

Augsburg began their Bundesliga preparations later than RW Essen. Their first friendly came in mid-July, and so far, they’ve played three matches—all resounding wins: 9-0, 4-1, and 2-0. Augsburg’s Bundesliga opener is set for late August, with the first round scheduled for the 23rd. Before that, the club will play a German Cup match on August 17 and six consecutive friendlies, including three against Premier League opposition: two against Crystal Palace and one against Sunderland.

Match facts and head-to-head

RW Essen have lost just once in their last nine matches.

Augsburg have won three in a row with a combined score of 15-1.

RW Essen have scored at least once in 11 consecutive games, while Augsburg have netted in their last four.

RW Essen and Augsburg have met twice in history—both games ended in goalless draws.

Prediction

Augsburg are looking sharp in their pre-season fixtures and are steadily building momentum. I believe they’re poised to extend their winning streak. My pick: Augsburg to win this one.