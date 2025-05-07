Russo Weighs Injury Concerns as San Lorenzo Gears Up for Tigre Clash

San Lorenzo are preparing for a crucial Apertura playoff against Tigre this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. local time, and head coach Miguel Ángel Russo is shaping his starting lineup amid several injury concerns. As reported by TyC Sports, the 69-year-old manager hopes to field his strongest XI, though the availability of three key players remains uncertain.

Elián Irala and Ezequiel Cerutti will return from suspension, but defender Jhohan Romaña—who required stitches after a clash in the previous match—continues to deal with pain and awaits medical evaluation. Midfielder Nicolás Tripichio is nursing a wrist sprain and may play with a brace, while winger Malcom Braida is being monitored due to tendinitis.

Despite the setbacks, Russo intends to stick with his core squad. The expected starting XI is: Orlando Gill; Ezequiel Herrera, Romaña, Gastón Hernández, Elías Báez; Irala, Tripichio; Braida, Iker Muniain, Cerutti; and Andrés Vombergar. San Lorenzo aim to reach the quarterfinals by building on their recent momentum.