In the match for the German Super Cup, Munich's Bayern suffered a defeat to RB Leipzig with a score of 0:3. The match took place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Croatian midfielder Daniel Olmo opened the scoring for the guests early in the match. At the end of the first half, Olmo scored a second goal, completing a brace. In the middle of the second half, Olmo scored a penalty, completing a hat-trick and extending the lead even further.

In the 64th minute, newcomer to Bayern, Harry Kane, was substituted in. He had transferred from Tottenham Hotspur for 100 million euros. However, the forward did not manage to contribute with any goals or assists.

Bayern - RB Leipzig - 0:3 (0:2)

Goals: 0:1 - 3 Olmo, 0:2 - 44 Olmo, 0:3 - 68 (penalty) Olmo.

Bayern: Ulreich, Pavard (Mazraoui, 46), Upamecano, De Ligt (Kim Min Jae, 46), Davies, Kimmich (Goretzka, 78), Laimer (Coman, 46), Sane, Musiala, Gnabry, Telles (Kane, 64).

RB Leipzig: Blaswich, Henrichs (Klostermann, 85), Orban, Simakan, Raum, Schalger, Olmo (Carvalho, 78), Zeefuik, Simons (Forsberg, 78), Werner (Sheshko, 64), Openda (Poulsen, 64).

Yellow cards: Pavard (13), Upamecano (34), Olmo (71).