RU RU
Main News Ruined Kane debut: Bayern suffered a devastating defeat in the German Super Cup

Ruined Kane debut: Bayern suffered a devastating defeat in the German Super Cup

Football news Today, 16:44
Ruined Kane debut: Bayern suffered a devastating defeat in the German Super Cup Photo: FC Bayern Twitter / Unknown

In the match for the German Super Cup, Munich's Bayern suffered a defeat to RB Leipzig with a score of 0:3. The match took place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Croatian midfielder Daniel Olmo opened the scoring for the guests early in the match. At the end of the first half, Olmo scored a second goal, completing a brace. In the middle of the second half, Olmo scored a penalty, completing a hat-trick and extending the lead even further.

In the 64th minute, newcomer to Bayern, Harry Kane, was substituted in. He had transferred from Tottenham Hotspur for 100 million euros. However, the forward did not manage to contribute with any goals or assists.

Bayern - RB Leipzig - 0:3 (0:2)
Goals: 0:1 - 3 Olmo, 0:2 - 44 Olmo, 0:3 - 68 (penalty) Olmo.

Bayern: Ulreich, Pavard (Mazraoui, 46), Upamecano, De Ligt (Kim Min Jae, 46), Davies, Kimmich (Goretzka, 78), Laimer (Coman, 46), Sane, Musiala, Gnabry, Telles (Kane, 64).

RB Leipzig: Blaswich, Henrichs (Klostermann, 85), Orban, Simakan, Raum, Schalger, Olmo (Carvalho, 78), Zeefuik, Simons (Forsberg, 78), Werner (Sheshko, 64), Openda (Poulsen, 64).

Yellow cards: Pavard (13), Upamecano (34), Olmo (71).

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich RB Leipzig DFL-Supercup Germany
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup Football news Today, 13:55 Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup
PSG complete transfer of Barcelona star: Mbappé is a replacement Football news Today, 06:00 PSG announce signing of Barcelona star
Harry Kane moves to Bayern Football news Today, 05:47 Harry Kane moves to Bayern
Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game Football news Yesterday, 17:09 Manchester City win big in Premier League opening game
"Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences Football news 10 aug 2023, 16:20 "Dynamo" Kyiv was defeated in the away match of the qualification of the League of Conferences
Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club Football news 10 aug 2023, 14:59 Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:57 PSG couldn't win Ligue 1 matchday 1 without Mbappe and Neymar Football news Today, 16:44 Ruined Kane debut: Bayern suffered a devastating defeat in the German Super Cup Football news Today, 15:28 Newcastle won a crushing victory in the 1st round of the Premier League Football news Today, 14:03 "Brighton" defeated the newcomer to the Premier League in the match of the 1st round Football news Today, 13:55 Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup Football news Today, 13:50 27 goals: Bundesliga clubs annihilate rivals in German Cup Football news Today, 13:39 "Marseille" won a strong-willed victory in the 1st round of Ligue 1 Football news Today, 13:31 Ukrainian Dovbik saved Girona from defeat in the match of the 1st round of La Liga Football news Today, 13:26 Arsenal won a difficult victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news Today, 07:00 Chelsea manager hints at new transfer
Sport Predictions
Football 13 aug 2023 Nantes vs Toulouse predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football 13 aug 2023 Celta vs Osasuna predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football 13 aug 2023 Villarreal vs Betis predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football 13 aug 2023 Getafe vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football 13 aug 2023 Fortaleza vs Santos predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football 14 aug 2023 Cadiz vs Alaves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football 14 aug 2023 Manchester United vs Wolves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023