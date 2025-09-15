Rúben Amorim addresses fans with a promise to give everything

The manager makes a vow to supporters.

Manchester United fell 0-3 to Manchester City in their latest clash, and after the match Amorim offered a pledge to the fans.

Details: According to the Portuguese coach, he will do everything within his power, adding that he suffers even more than the supporters.

Quote: "My message to the fans: I will give everything. I always think about what’s best for the club. As long as I’m here, I’ll do everything possible. The rest is not my decision. I suffer more than the fans," said Rúben Amorim.

After four rounds, Manchester United have collected just four points – their worst start to a season since the 1992-93 campaign. Back then, under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils also managed only four points from their opening four games.

Reminder: United head coach Rúben Amorim responded to criticism of his side, stressing that he has no intention of abandoning his principles.