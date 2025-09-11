RSL Lock Down Rafael Cabral With New Deal Through 2027

Real Salt Lake have secured goalkeeper Rafael Cabral on a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season, with a club option for 2028, the team announced Thursday, per MLSSoccer. The 35-year-old Brazilian joined RSL ahead of the 2025 campaign and has since become a reliable figure between the posts.

Cabral has featured in 32 matches across all competitions, recording eight clean sheets. RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid praised his impact, noting that the veteran’s leadership and steady presence have been vital. “His composure on the ball, sharp shot-stopping, and ability to organize the backline have been crucial in key moments this season,” Schmid said.

Before arriving in Utah, Cabral’s career spanned stints at Napoli in Italy, Santos in Brazil, Reading in England and other clubs. On the international stage, he earned three caps for Brazil in 2012, including a friendly against the United States.

By extending Cabral’s stay, Real Salt Lake maintain the stability of a goalkeeper who has provided consistency and professionalism throughout the year. The club views his presence as a cornerstone for building future success in Major League Soccer.