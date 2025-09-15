RU RU ES ES FR FR
Roy Keane blasts Manchester United players for lack of yellow cards in City clash

Football news Today, 01:46
Manchester United faced Manchester City in the headline fixture of the last round and suffered a crushing 0-3 defeat. After the game, United legend Roy Keane turned his criticism on his former club.

Details: The former midfielder and United icon pointed out that not a single Red Devils player picked up a yellow card in the derby. In his view, the team should have shown more physical edge, especially in a match of this magnitude.

Quote: "Not one yellow card for a Manchester United player. This is the Manchester derby, it’s raining. After a game like that you shouldn’t want to get out of bed for a week, but not a single yellow card! Put a tackle in! Football is a physical game," Keane said after the match.

After four rounds, Manchester United have collected just four points – their worst start to a season since the 1992-93 campaign. Back then, under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils also managed only four points from their opening four games.

Reminder: United head coach Rúben Amorim responded to criticism of his side, stressing that he has no intention of abandoning his principles.

