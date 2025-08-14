Rooney hopes Manchester United can break into the Premier League top 5
For the past two seasons, Manchester United have failed to secure a spot in the Premier League top 5, a frustrating run for their passionate fanbase. But club legend Wayne Rooney is optimistic that this campaign could mark a turning point.
Details: The former Manchester United striker believes things are looking up for Ruben Amorim’s side, and he hopes the Red Devils can break into the top five by the end of the season.
Quote: "I think they still need one or two signings, but I understand what Amorim is trying to do. The situation looks better for Manchester United, and I think they can sneak into the top 5. Hopefully it happens—after that, who knows?
I’d still like to see a reliable central midfielder who can control the game and help build attacks. I feel they need one more player like that. As for Bruno, I’d like to see him pushed further forward—this would allow him to get into attacking positions more often," Rooney told the BBC.