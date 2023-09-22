RU RU NG NG
Ronaldo's double helped Al Nasr beat Firmino and Mahrez's team

Football news Today, 16:17
Steven Perez
Ronaldo's brace helped Al Nasr beat Firmino and Mahrez's team Photo: https://twitter.com/AlNassrFC_EN

In the seventh round of Professional Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr hosted the Al-Ahly team at its stadium.

The home team opened the scoring in the fourth minute. The goal was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo from a pass by Sadio Mane. After 13 minutes, Anderson Talisca doubled Al-Nassr`s lead. In the 30th minute, Frank Kessier scored one goal and reduced the deficit. However, Taliska scored a double in stoppage time and restored Al-Nasr's two-goal lead.

After the break, the teams exchanged goals. In the 50th minute, Riyad Mahrez scored a penalty, and two minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of Taliska's assist and also scored a double. Al Ahly closed the gap again. In the 87th minute, Al-Buraikan made the score 4:3.

Al-Nassr held a minimal advantage and won the match. After seven rounds, Ronaldo's team has scored 15 points and is in seventh place.

Professional League of Saudi Arabia. Seventh round.

"Al-Nassr" - "Al-Ahly"
Goals: 1:0 - 4 Ronald, 2:0 - 17 Talisca, 2:1 - 30 Cassier, 3:1 - 45+6 Talisca, 3:2 - 50 Mahrez, 4:2 - 52 Ronaldo, 4:3 - 87 Al-Buraykan

