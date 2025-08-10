Ronaldo wants to see two Real Madrid stars at Al-Nassr. What are the players' plans?

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his star-studded recruitment drive to bolster Al-Nassr. According to Marca, the Saudi club has set its sights on defender David Alaba and midfielder Dani Ceballos, both of whom are struggling to secure a regular spot in Real Madrid’s starting XI.

However, the source claims it will be extremely difficult to convince them to swap Madrid for the Middle East. Alaba intends to see out the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital, while Ceballos is only willing to leave Real Madrid for a return to Betis.

It’s worth noting that, in three years at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has yet to lift a trophy and is eager to turn things around by building a squad packed with big-name players.