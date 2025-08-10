RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Ronaldo wants to see two Real Madrid stars at Al-Nassr. What are the players' plans?

Ronaldo wants to see two Real Madrid stars at Al-Nassr. What are the players' plans?

Cristiano calls for Alaba and Ceballos
Football news Today, 16:26
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Ronaldo wants to see two Real Madrid stars at Al-Nassr. What are the players' plans? Photo: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his star-studded recruitment drive to bolster Al-Nassr. According to Marca, the Saudi club has set its sights on defender David Alaba and midfielder Dani Ceballos, both of whom are struggling to secure a regular spot in Real Madrid’s starting XI.

However, the source claims it will be extremely difficult to convince them to swap Madrid for the Middle East. Alaba intends to see out the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital, while Ceballos is only willing to leave Real Madrid for a return to Betis.

It’s worth noting that, in three years at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has yet to lift a trophy and is eager to turn things around by building a squad packed with big-name players.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores