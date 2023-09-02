Ronaldo scored the 850th goal at the official level

In the fifth round of the Professional League of Saudi Arabia, a match was played between Al-Hazem and Al-Nasr. This match was an away match for Ronaldo's team, but the guests were the clear favorites of the meeting.

Al-Nasr immediately confirmed the status of the favorite. Having scored three goals in the first half, but one of them was disallowed. In the 33rd minute, Garib opened the scoring and in stoppage time, Al-Khaibari doubled the lead for Al-Nasr. At the start of the second half, the hosts reduced the gap, but not for long. Not even ten minutes had passed, and the guests were again ahead by two goals.

The main event happened in the 68th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal and made the score 4:1. However, more importantly, it is the 850th goal in official matches for the Portuguese. Also, in the first half, he distinguished himself with an assist, and Sadio Mane put the full stop in the match, making the score 5:1.

Professional League of Saudi Arabia. Fifth round

"Al-Hazem" - "Al-Nasr" - 1:5

Goals: 0:1 - 33 Garib, 0:2 - 45+8 Al-Khaibari, 1:2 - 48 Badamosi, 1:3 - 57 Otavio, 1:4 - 68 Ronaldo, 1:5 - 78 Mane.