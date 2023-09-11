Ronaldo returned to Al-Nasr early

RU RU NG NG
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Saudi Arabia early after being banned from international matches, Goal reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a one-match suspension for the matches in the national team due to the number of yellow cards. In the match against Slovakia, the Portuguese received a yellow card in the 62nd minute and will miss the next qualifying match. Therefore, he decided to return to the Al-Nasr club early.

Portugal national team player Gonzalo Ramos praised Cristiano. He stated that Ronaldo was with the team until Sunday, supported the team and helped as much as he could. Portugal will play against Luxembourg on Monday, September 11.

So far, the Portuguese have collected five points in five matches. They have 15 points and are five points ahead of Slovakia. Portugal still has five matches to play in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship, which will be held in Germany.

Ronaldo will return to Saudi Arabia to Al-Nasr Club and begin training for Saturday's match against Al-Raed on September 16.

