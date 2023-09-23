Ronaldo has recorded 14 goal contributions in his last seven matches

RU RU NG NG
In the context of the seventh round of the Saudi Arabian Premier League, Al-Nassr hosted Al-Ahli from Jeddah as Cristiano Ronaldo registered a brace.

Just four minutes into the game, the Portuguese forward received a pass froma Sadio Mné and expertly converted it to open the scoring. Then, on the 52nd minute, he netted his fourth goal of the match with a long-range strike from outside the penalty area. Ronaldo's double helped his team secure a 4-3 victory.

These goals marked the eighth and ninth for Cristiano in his last seven appearances for Al-Nassr. In addition to his goals, Cristiano Ronaldo also provided five assists to his teammates, totaling 14 goal-involvements through a combination of goals and assists in his last seven matches for the Saudi Arabian club.

At present, the Portuguese striker leads the Saudi Arabian Premier League's top scorer list, boasting ten goals and four assists in his tally. His nearest pursuers lag behind by three goals.

After seven rounds of fixtures, Al-Nassr occupies the fifth position in the league table with five wins and two losses. They trail the AFC Champions League zone by two points.

