Ronaldo faces new sexual assault lawsuit

A new lawsuit has been filed against star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nasr.

It concerns a sexual assault case. US citizen Katherine Mayorga, who had previously filed a similar lawsuit against him, filed a complaint against the football player.

Sky News reports that a new investigation has begun.

The source recalls that the previous lawsuit from Mayorga was rejected by a US district judge. The reason was the use of stolen confidential documents.

The US citizen's representatives are now working to have a US appeals court overturn the dismissal of the case and reinstate the civil suit she first filed in 2018.

As you know, five years ago Mayorga publicly stated that a Portuguese football player had raped her in Las Vegas. Then the woman said that this happened back in 2009.

After this, the Portuguese paid Mayorga 375 thousand dollars for silence. At the same time, the football player publicly denies the accusations brought against him.