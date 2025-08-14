Roma shows interest in Aston Villa striker

RU RU ES ES FR FR
A new transfer may be on the horizon.
Football news Today, 03:18
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Roma is looking to bolster its attack ahead of the new season, and the club is currently eyeing a player from Aston Villa.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Wolves are considering a loan deal for Birmingham striker Leon Bailey. The agreement would include a mandatory purchase clause. The Italian club has already reached out to the player's representatives, and negotiations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Leeds, West Ham, and Sunderland are considering signing Artem Dovbyk. As for the striker himself, his departure from Roma cannot be ruled out.

Reminder: Roma is also exploring the defensive midfield market. One of the potential targets is Florentino Luís, a Benfica player. The transfer could prove challenging, as Benfica values the midfielder highly and is unwilling to let him go for a low fee.

