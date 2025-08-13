RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Coppa Italia Predictions Lecce vs Stabia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 15, 2025

Lecce vs Stabia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 15, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lecce vs Juve Stabia prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Lecce
Lecce Lecce Schedule Lecce News Lecce Transfers
Coppa Italia Coppa Italia Table Coppa Italia Fixtures Coppa Italia Predictions
15 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy,
Juve Stabia
Juve Stabia Juve Stabia Schedule Juve Stabia News Juve Stabia Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.83
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the first-round matches of the Coppa Italia will take place on Friday at the "Via del Mare" stadium in Lecce, where the home side will host Stabia. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this encounter.

Match preview

Lecce ended last season on a high note, securing their Serie A survival with a victory over Lazio in the final round, despite being down to ten men. The team managed to put together back-to-back wins for the first time in a year, which ultimately saved them from relegation. This summer, Eusebio Di Francesco has returned to the coaching helm, tasked with stabilizing results and injecting more creativity into the team’s play.

During the off-season, Lecce bolstered their attack with promising talents Camarda and Sottil, but lost captain Bastirotto, and the departure of top scorer Krstovic can’t be ruled out. Injuries to Jean and Marcinski, along with the possible absence of Perez, limit the starting options, but Lecce’s overall quality still surpasses that of their opponent.

Stabia enter the season under new manager Ignazio Abate, who replaced Guido Pagliuca after he moved to Empoli. Last season, Stabia finished fifth in Serie B but fell to Cremonese in the playoff semifinals with an aggregate score of 0-3. Their weak away form — just one victory in 2025 — remains a key concern.

Over the summer, the squad was refreshed, including the loan signing of Burnete from Lecce and reinforcements in several positions, but they lost their main goal scorer Adorante, who netted 15 times last season. Now, the attacking burden falls on Candellone and young De Pieri, but against a Serie A-caliber team, their chances look slim.

Probable lineups

  • Lecce: Falcone; Quassi, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo; Koulibaly, Pierre, Berisha; Pierotti, Krstovic, Sottil.
  • Stabia: Confente; Ruggiero, Varnier, Bellich; Mannini, Leone, Battistella, Carissoni; Piscopo, De Pieri; Candellone.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lecce have never reached the Coppa Italia semifinals in their history.
  • Stabia have not won away from home since March this year.
  • The teams rarely meet, but in official competitions Lecce hold a positive record in head-to-head clashes.

Prediction

Given the difference in class, experience, and home advantage, Lecce should confidently control the match. Stabia may try to sit deep defensively, but injuries and inconsistent away form make an upset unlikely. Our pick: "Lecce to win with a -1.0 handicap" at odds of 1.83.

Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.83
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Morocco vs Zambia prediction African Nations Championship 14 aug 2025, 10:00 Morocco vs Zambia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 14, 2025 Morocco Odds: 1.59 Zambia Recommended Mostbet
KuPS vs RFS prediction Europa League 14 aug 2025, 11:00 KuPS vs RFS: Can RFS stage a comeback and advance? KuPS Odds: 1.63 RFS Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 14 aug 2025, 11:00 ZED vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 14, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 2.08 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Mostbet
Ararat Armenia vs Sparta Prague prediction Europa Conference League 14 aug 2025, 12:00 Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Prague: Can Ararat-Armenia pull off a sensational upset? Ararat Armenia Odds: 1.66 Sparta Prague Recommended Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Olympiacos prediction Club Friendlies 14 aug 2025, 12:00 Napoli vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.74 Olympiacos Bet now 1xBet
Paksi SE vs Polissya Zhytomyr prediction Europa Conference League 14 aug 2025, 13:00 Paksi – Polissya: Can Polissya hold on to their commanding lead? Paksi SE Odds: 1.82 Polissya Zhytomyr Bet now Mostbet
Angola vs DR Congo prediction African Nations Championship 14 aug 2025, 13:00 Angola vs DR Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Angola Odds: 1.6 DR Congo Recommended 1xBet
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt 14 aug 2025, 14:00 El-Gaish vs Al-Masry: can Al-Masry claim victory in round two? Tala'ea El Gaish Odds: 1.9 Al Masry SC Bet now Melbet
Pyramids FC vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt 14 aug 2025, 14:00 Pyramids vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.65 Ismaily SC Bet now Melbet
Besiktas vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League 14 aug 2025, 14:00 Besiktas vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Besiktas Odds: 1.76 St. Patrick's Athletic Recommended Mostbet
AEK Athens vs Aris Limassol prediction Europa Conference League 14 aug 2025, 14:00 AEK vs Aris Limassol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 AEK Athens Odds: 1.6 Aris Limassol Bet now Mostbet
Maccabi Haifa vs Rakow Czestochowa prediction Europa Conference League 14 aug 2025, 14:00 Maccabi Haifa vs Raków Częstochowa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025 Maccabi Haifa Odds: 1.83 Rakow Czestochowa Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores