One of the first-round matches of the Coppa Italia will take place on Friday at the "Via del Mare" stadium in Lecce, where the home side will host Stabia. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this encounter.

Match preview

Lecce ended last season on a high note, securing their Serie A survival with a victory over Lazio in the final round, despite being down to ten men. The team managed to put together back-to-back wins for the first time in a year, which ultimately saved them from relegation. This summer, Eusebio Di Francesco has returned to the coaching helm, tasked with stabilizing results and injecting more creativity into the team’s play.

During the off-season, Lecce bolstered their attack with promising talents Camarda and Sottil, but lost captain Bastirotto, and the departure of top scorer Krstovic can’t be ruled out. Injuries to Jean and Marcinski, along with the possible absence of Perez, limit the starting options, but Lecce’s overall quality still surpasses that of their opponent.

Stabia enter the season under new manager Ignazio Abate, who replaced Guido Pagliuca after he moved to Empoli. Last season, Stabia finished fifth in Serie B but fell to Cremonese in the playoff semifinals with an aggregate score of 0-3. Their weak away form — just one victory in 2025 — remains a key concern.

Over the summer, the squad was refreshed, including the loan signing of Burnete from Lecce and reinforcements in several positions, but they lost their main goal scorer Adorante, who netted 15 times last season. Now, the attacking burden falls on Candellone and young De Pieri, but against a Serie A-caliber team, their chances look slim.

Probable lineups

Lecce : Falcone; Quassi, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo; Koulibaly, Pierre, Berisha; Pierotti, Krstovic, Sottil.

: Falcone; Quassi, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo; Koulibaly, Pierre, Berisha; Pierotti, Krstovic, Sottil. Stabia: Confente; Ruggiero, Varnier, Bellich; Mannini, Leone, Battistella, Carissoni; Piscopo, De Pieri; Candellone.

Match facts and head-to-head

Lecce have never reached the Coppa Italia semifinals in their history.

Stabia have not won away from home since March this year.

The teams rarely meet, but in official competitions Lecce hold a positive record in head-to-head clashes.

Prediction

Given the difference in class, experience, and home advantage, Lecce should confidently control the match. Stabia may try to sit deep defensively, but injuries and inconsistent away form make an upset unlikely. Our pick: "Lecce to win with a -1.0 handicap" at odds of 1.83.