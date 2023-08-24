RU RU NG NG
Main News Roma Mourinho close to signing Iran striker

Roma Mourinho close to signing Iran striker

Football news Today, 12:45
Roma Mourinho close to signing Iran striker Photo: Instagram of Serdar Azmun / Author unknown

Roma, the Italian football club managed by Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, is reportedly close to signing forward Serdar Azmoun from Bayer Leverkusen and the Iranian national team, according to Sky Sport Italia.

As per the source, both the Italian and German clubs are engaged in active negotiations that are nearing completion. The forward has also garnered interest from AC Milan and Zenit, a club from the sanctioned country.

28-year-old Azmoun has been playing for Bayer Leverkusen since January 2022. He transferred to the German club from Zenit. The transfer fee was €2.5 million. He has played a total of 44 matches for the Leverkusen club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing five assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Azmoun has been playing for the Iranian national team since 2014. He has played 71 matches for the Iranian national team, scored 45 goals, provided nine assists, and received 11 yellow cards.

In the previous season, Roma finished in sixth place in the Serie A standings. This secured the club a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/2024 season.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Roma Bayer Leverkusen Serie A Italy Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news Today, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news Today, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news 21 aug 2023, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:00 Al-Ahly outpaced Europe's top clubs for talented Spaniard Football news Today, 12:45 Roma Mourinho close to signing Iran striker Football news Today, 12:20 Chelsea announce signing of 18-year-old Brazilian talent Football news Today, 11:55 Mohamed Salah wants to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news Today, 11:25 Cristiano will go to Tajikistan, Neymar - to Uzbekistan: AFC Champions League draw Football news Today, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news Today, 06:00 Real Madrid have revealed who will replace the departed Benzema Football news Today, 05:00 Ancelotti spoke out about the problem of racism around Vinicius Football news Today, 04:00 Messi answered the question about his retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023