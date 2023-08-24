Roma Mourinho close to signing Iran striker

Roma, the Italian football club managed by Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, is reportedly close to signing forward Serdar Azmoun from Bayer Leverkusen and the Iranian national team, according to Sky Sport Italia.

As per the source, both the Italian and German clubs are engaged in active negotiations that are nearing completion. The forward has also garnered interest from AC Milan and Zenit, a club from the sanctioned country.

28-year-old Azmoun has been playing for Bayer Leverkusen since January 2022. He transferred to the German club from Zenit. The transfer fee was €2.5 million. He has played a total of 44 matches for the Leverkusen club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing five assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Azmoun has been playing for the Iranian national team since 2014. He has played 71 matches for the Iranian national team, scored 45 goals, provided nine assists, and received 11 yellow cards.

In the previous season, Roma finished in sixth place in the Serie A standings. This secured the club a spot in the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/2024 season.