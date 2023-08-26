RU RU NG NG
Roma Mourinho announces signing of famous Iranian striker

Football news Today, 07:48
Roma Mourinho announces signing of famous Iranian striker

The press service of AS Roma announced on their official website the transfer of forward Serdar Azmoun from Bayer Leverkusen and the Iranian national team.

The Italian club has loaned the player for a period of one year. In the summer of 2024, AS Roma will have a priority right to purchase the forward's transfer for 12 million euros. The Iranian player will wear the number 17 jersey for the new club.

The 28-year-old Azmoun has been playing for Bayer Leverkusen since January 2022. He transferred to the German club from Zenit. The transfer fee was 2.5 million euros. He has played a total of 44 matches for the Leverkusen club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Azmoun has been playing for the Iranian national team since 2014. He has played a total of 71 matches for the Iranian national team, scoring 45 goals and providing nine assists, as well as receiving 11 yellow cards.

In the previous season, AS Roma finished in sixth place in the Serie A standings. As a result, the Roman club earned the right to compete in the UEFA Europa League in the 2023/2024 season.

Roma Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Germany Serie A Italy
