Main News Football news Roma lost to Slavia. Mourinho singled out only one player from his team

Football news Today, 01:00
Roma lost to Slavia. Mourinho singled out only one player from his team

After Roma's 0:2 defeat to Slavia in the 4th round of the Europa League group stage, team head coach Jose Mourinho named only one player whose performance he liked.

"The result was deserved, both in terms of Slavia's success and in a negative sense for us. We didn't like anything about the game. I already talked to the players in the locker room before meeting with journalists, which I don't usually do. What we're talking about they said it will remain between us. Honestly, I want to be absolutely honest with the guys from Slavia, they fully deserved the victory.

We had the opportunity to make the score 1:1, but overall our game was terrible.

However, there is one thing I liked - Edoardo Bove's performance. He is only 20 years old, but one player is not enough to win. Today we all deserved to lose, except Beauvais,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

