The Rome-based club, "Roma," is showing interest in the striker of Madrid's "Atletico" and the Spanish national team, Alvaro Morata, according to Football Italia.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer fee could amount to around 25 million euros, as the forward's contract with the Madrid club is set to expire in a year.

30-year-old Morata is a product of the Real Madrid youth academy. In the current season, he has played 45 matches in all competitions for "Atletico," scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. He has previously played for "Juventus" and "Chelsea."