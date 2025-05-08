Roma bosses may take advantage of Allegri's visit to Rome

The season is drawing to a close, along with Claudio Ranieri’s departure as Roma head coach, yet the Giallorossi still haven’t decided who will be at the helm for the next campaign. The club’s management is holding out hope that they can sit down with all of their top candidates before making a final decision.

Details: Chief among those candidates is former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, who is set to spend the next few days in Rome to attend the Italian Open tennis tournament. According to Calciomercato, Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin could seize this opportunity to approach Allegri.

The Friedkins may initiate talks with Allegri about taking charge at the Stadio Olimpico, as he has been a “dream” target for Roma’s hierarchy since last autumn. There’s nothing concrete just yet, but with all parties converging in Rome, a meeting can’t be ruled out.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that Allegri himself was keen on a return to Milan, though recent rumors about Sérgio Conceição stepping down as Rossoneri manager have quieted down.