Roma and Chelsea have reached an agreement on the buyout amount for Lukaku in 2024

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea and Roma have already reached an agreement on the buyout of Lukaku.

In the summer of 2024, Roma is set to acquire the Belgian forward for £37 million. In August 2021, Lukaku moved to the English club Chelsea for £97.5 million, which became a record transfer for the London club. Lukaku became the most expensive footballer of all time, with total transfer fees amounting to £285 million, surpassing Neymar. Therefore, Chelsea will incur a loss of approximately £60 million on Lukaku's transfer.

In late December 2021, the player expressed dissatisfaction with the situation at the club and the approach of the head coach, Thomas Tuchel. Lukaku also expressed a desire to return to Inter Milan. On June 29, 2022, Chelsea announced that Lukaku would return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan. The loan fee amounted to £6.9 million, and the player's salary was reduced.

In August 2023, Lukaku was sent on loan to Roma for one season for a declared fee of £8 million. The forward also agreed to a new contract with Chelsea, which includes a reduction in his salary and a transfer clause of £37 million.