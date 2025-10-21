Rohr Slams Officiating in Nigeria Clash, Says Benin Were “Robbed”

Coach Gernot Rohr Blames "Robbery" for Crucial Defeat Against Nigeria

Benin Republic's coach, Gernot Rohr, has voiced strong frustration over what he calls "costly officiating decisions" that he believes robbed his team of a chance to qualify for their first-ever World Cup. The controversy centers on their recent 4-0 defeat to Nigeria in Uyo – a loss that handed the automatic group ticket to South Africa.

The match on October 14 saw star striker Victor Osimhen net a hat-trick for the Super Eagles, with two of the goals coming under highly disputed circumstances. Osimhen’s opener, which came from a clever through ball, was protested by Rohr, who suggests the striker may have beaten the offside trap "too early." The coach implied that the absence of VAR allowed the questionable goal to stand.

The second goal, scored just before the hour mark, also drew sharp protests. Benin players insisted Osimhen had fouled a defender in the build-up before heading the ball home. The referee dismissed their appeals, and the goal stood despite the defender remaining down for several minutes.

"Our only regrets concern the first two goals conceded in Nigeria in the decisive match. These situations would have deserved, in my opinion, a different decision and would have allowed us to obtain more justice," Rohr told CAFonline.

Despite the setback, Rohr's team finished the qualifying campaign level on 17 points with Nigeria, a position that only came about due to a superior point haul for Nigeria following the withdrawal of Eritrea. "We finished (the World Cup qualifiers) with 17 points, as many as Nigeria, which already constitutes a significant confidence boost," the German tactician added. Benin also notably secured a 2-1 victory over Nigeria during the campaign, the Super Eagles' only defeat.

While Benin ponders its missed opportunity, Nigeria remains in contention for a World Cup spot. The Super Eagles will next face Gabon in a decisive playoff semifinal in Morocco on November 13.