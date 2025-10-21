Super Falcons Eye WAFCON Spot Despite Echegini Injury

Coach Madugu remains optimistic as Nigeria prepares to face Benin Republic in crucial qualifier.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are gearing up for their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Benin Republic, but they’ll have to do it without star midfielder Jennifer Echegini. The player, famous for scoring the winning goal in the 2024 WAFCON final, has been ruled out of both legs after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Echegini will miss Friday’s first leg in Lomé and the return fixture in Abuja next Tuesday.

Despite the major setback, Head Coach Justine Madugu expressed confidence in his team's ability to secure qualification. “We have a strong squad with depth and quality,” Madugu stated. “Echegini’s injury is unfortunate, but we have capable replacements. The team’s spirit and commitment remain very high.”

The squad is quickly reaching full strength in Lomé. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade and other key overseas players, including Osinachi Ohale, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Michelle Alozie, and Deborah Abiodun, have arrived or are expected soon. Arrivals on Monday night included Christy Ucheibe and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, while Ashley Plumptre joined the team Tuesday afternoon.

The Super Falcons will aim to dominate the first leg in Lomé to set the stage for sealing their 2026 WAFCON qualification on home soil in Abuja.