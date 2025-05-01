Rodrigo De Paul is preparing to marry his girlfriend after rekindling their romance

Atlético Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul appears to be gearing up for a wedding with his beloved, renowned singer Tini Stoessel. This is the latest scoop from journalists on the A la Tarde show.

According to reporters Daniel Fava and Cora de Barbieri, the Argentine midfielder and his girlfriend are planning to tie the knot soon, with a laid-back wedding set to take place in Ibiza next year.

Rodrigo De Paul with Tini Stoessel at at the Madrid Masters 1000 🎾🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/e7qmgdjmIe — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) April 29, 2025

"She’s settled in Madrid. Then came their joint photos: she’s at an Atlético Madrid match, they’re shopping for shoes together, and now they’re heading to a tennis match in Madrid... She hasn’t just settled in Madrid, they’re practically living together now," Fava shared.

Tini Stoessel y Rodrigo de Paul en el Mutua Madrid Open 🎾 pic.twitter.com/hN0Dg9q3Kr — TINI ℹ️ (@PeruconTini) April 29, 2025

It’s worth noting that De Paul and Stoessel rekindled their relationship a few months ago, after breaking up back in 2023. The pair have been spotted together multiple times in both Madrid and Argentina, and Tini has even moved to the Spanish capital to be closer to her partner.

This season, Rodrigo De Paul has featured in 45 matches for Atlético Madrid across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and delivering 9 assists.