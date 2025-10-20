Rodri to miss two more matches for Manchester City

The problems persist.

Rodri sustained an injury in the match against Brentford and was forced to leave the pitch. He has yet to recover and has already missed one game — and it won’t be his last.

Details: According to Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola, Rodri is not expected to feature in the next two matches — one in the Champions League and another in the Premier League.

Quote: “I don’t think Rodri will be available against Villarreal… and I don’t think he’ll make it for Aston Villa either. It’s a short-term issue, but a strong one. We need to be cautious,” Guardiola said.

This season, Rodri has played seven matches for Manchester City but has yet to score or provide an assist. His contract with the club runs until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his current market value is €90 million.

Reminder: Chelsea’s Cole Palmer is out for six weeks with a groin injury — what his absence means and what to watch for next.