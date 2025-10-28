Rodri still hasn’t returned — and it’s unclear when he will be fit to play

It seems the injury is more complicated than expected.

Rodri made his comeback after an earlier injury but suffered another setback, missing several matches since then, with no clear timeline for his return.

Details: During a press conference ahead of Manchester City’s next fixture, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that there is still no definite return date for the Spanish midfielder, leaving his availability uncertain.

Quote: “At the moment, there’s no timeline for Rodri’s return. He’s not ready yet. Of course, he’s improving and partially training with the team, but after what happened twice — previous muscle incidents — we’ll have to see how he progresses this week,” Guardiola said about Rodri’s condition.

Interestingly, not long ago it was reported that the 29-year-old defensive midfielder for Manchester City and the Spanish national team had rejoined full training with the main group after recovering from injury.

Reminder: Erling Haaland recently became the first Premier League player of the 21st century to achieve a Premier League milestone.