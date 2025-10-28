ES ES FR FR
Rodri still hasn’t returned — and it’s unclear when he will be fit to play

It seems the injury is more complicated than expected.
Football news Today, 11:57
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Rodri made his comeback after an earlier injury but suffered another setback, missing several matches since then, with no clear timeline for his return.

Details: During a press conference ahead of Manchester City’s next fixture, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that there is still no definite return date for the Spanish midfielder, leaving his availability uncertain.

Quote: “At the moment, there’s no timeline for Rodri’s return. He’s not ready yet. Of course, he’s improving and partially training with the team, but after what happened twice — previous muscle incidents — we’ll have to see how he progresses this week,” Guardiola said about Rodri’s condition.

Interestingly, not long ago it was reported that the 29-year-old defensive midfielder for Manchester City and the Spanish national team had rejoined full training with the main group after recovering from injury.

Reminder: Erling Haaland recently became the first Premier League player of the 21st century to achieve a Premier League milestone.

