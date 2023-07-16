RU RU
Riyad Mahrez to leave Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez to leave Manchester City

Football news Today, 09:10
Riyad Mahrez to leave Manchester City

Forward Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City and the Algerian national team is set to move to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter.

According to the source, it is expected that the clubs will finalize the transfer of the player within the next 48 hours. The transfer fee is estimated to be around 35 million euros. Mahrez will earn a salary of approximately 30 million euros per year at the Saudi club.

Mahrez has been playing for Manchester City since 2018, joining the club from Leicester City. The transfer fee at the time was 68 million euros. He has made a total of 236 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 78 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has also played for Quimper and Le Havre.

Since 2014, Mahrez has represented the Algerian national team. He has played 83 matches for Algeria, scoring 30 goals and providing 37 assists.

In the previous season, Mahrez, as part of Manchester City, won the English Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

