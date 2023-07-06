EN RU
Main News Riyad Mahrez close to leaving Manchester City

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City forward and Algerian national team player Riyad Mahrez is close to a move to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia. The source suggests that the player has agreed to join the Saudi club, which has offered him a contract with a salary of 25 million euros per year. To complete the transfer, the forward still needs approval from Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola. However, Guardiola is not keen on the idea of both Mahrez, 32, and Bernardo Silva leaving the team simultaneously, as Silva is also attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Mahrez has been playing for Manchester City since 2018, having joined the club from Leicester City. The transfer fee amounted to 68 million euros. He has played a total of 236 matches for the Manchester-based club in all competitions, scoring 78 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Mahrez has also played for Quimper and Le Havre.

Since 2014, Mahrez has represented the Algerian national team. He has played 83 matches for the Algerian national team, scoring 30 goals and providing 37 assists.

