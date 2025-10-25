Rivers United Secure CAF Champions League Group Stage Spot with 3-1 Win Over Black Bulls Maputo

Rivers United have officially secured their place in the CAF Champions League group stage after an impressive 3-1 win over Black Bulls Maputo in the second leg of their qualifying match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday.

The Pride of Rivers entered the encounter needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Maputo, and they did just that with a passionate and determined display in front of their home fans. Rivers United started strongly, taking control of the game with goals from Wasiu Falolu and Maclyn Biokpo in the first half to put themselves ahead 2-0 and turn the aggregate score in their favor.

The visitors managed to respond early in the second half when Moctar Diallo scored for Black Bulls Maputo, drawing the tie level on aggregate and creating brief tension in the stands. However, Timothy Zakariah rose to the occasion for Rivers United in the 76th minute, firing home a crucial goal that restored their advantage and sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory, confirming their qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage.

Meanwhile, NPFL champions Remo Stars are set to face a tough test in South Africa when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday. The Nigerian side must overcome a 5-1 first-leg defeat suffered in Abeokuta to keep their continental hopes alive.