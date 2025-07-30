River’s Discarded Players Still in Limbo as Transfer Window Advances

After a disappointing Club World Cup exit, River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo moved swiftly to reshape his squad. According to TyC Sports, four players—Matías Rojas, Santiago Simón, Manuel Lanzini and Matías Kranevitter—have been pushed out of the first team and remain at the club without a clear future.

Rojas has been told to find a new club, as River hopes to free up a foreign player slot and reduce payroll. However, no concrete offers have emerged. Simón, at 23, has drawn interest from Brazil, Mexico, and Rosario Central. Elche proposed a loan deal with a purchase option, but River rejected it, seeking a permanent transfer instead.

Lanzini’s high salary complicates a potential move. He has attracted inquiries from MLS sides, Vélez, and Estudiantes—who could lose Tiago Palacios soon—but nothing solid has materialized. Kranevitter is also on the fringes after the arrival of Juan Carlos Portillo. If no deal is struck now, he’ll leave in December as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Miguel Borja and Federico Gattoni are expected to stay until year’s end. Borja has agreed terms with Tigres, but the Mexican club won’t pay a transfer fee. Letting Gattoni go now would cost River nearly one million euros to end his loan from Sevilla, compared to a lower cost if he stays. Despite being sidelined, both remain with the squad.

