River Signs Juan Portillo and Wraps Up Summer Transfer Business

River Plate has secured another addition to its squad as Juan Portillo completed his medical on Wednesday and is set to sign his contract shortly. According to TyC Sports, the 25-year-old arrives from Talleres alongside fellow signing Matías Galarza Fonda, who also passed his medical exams and will be unveiled soon.

The double deal, brokered with Talleres President Andrés Fassi, involved $8.5 million and the inclusion of 10% of Federico Girotti’s rights, which still belonged to River. Portillo had been pushing hard for the move, even training separately in recent days to expedite his transfer to Núñez.

Known for his versatility, Portillo is seen as a key tactical asset by Marcelo Gallardo, while Galarza Fonda adds youthful energy to a squad with continental ambitions. River begins its Copa Libertadores knockout campaign on August 14 against Libertad, and the staff believes the new arrivals complete the group.

Barring an unexpected departure or late opportunity, River plans to close its transfer window with these two signings. The focus now shifts to integrating the reinforcements and preparing for a decisive stretch in both domestic and international competitions.